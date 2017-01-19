Rooms 2017 | Athens | To February 5

For the 17th year in a row, the Kappatos Gallery is presenting its “Rooms” project, in which 20 curators are asked to choose works by emerging artists for exhibit in a hotel. This year's show features painting, sculpture and photography, as well as performance, video and sound art, and is being hosted by the St George Lycabettus hotel, through Sunday, February 5. Visiting hours are Mondays to Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

St George Lycabettus, 2 Kleomenous, Kolonaki, tel 210.741.6000, kappatosgallery.com