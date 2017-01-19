On Sexual Violence | Athens | January 20

In association with the Birkbeck Institute for the Humanities, the Athens Concert Hall is hosting a lecture by Joanna Bourke on the subject of “A Global History of Sexual Violence,” on Friday, January 20. The speaker is a professor in the Department of History, Classics and Archaeology at Birkbeck, University of London, and a British Academy fellow, and has written extensively on the subject of war and its effects, while focusing particularly on rape and sexual violence, often from the perspective of the perpetrator. Coordinating the event is Athina Athanasiou, associate professor at Panteion University’s Department of Social Anthropology. In English with simultaneous translation into Greek. Starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free, with distribution of admission tickets starting at 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.7282000, www.megaron.gr