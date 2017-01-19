Attik in Paris | Athens | January 20-21

Vocalist Giorgos Christodoulou presents tracks from his new CD-book, “Attik in Paris,” at the Ianos bookstore in Athens on Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21. Released by Mikri Arktos, the new project includes well- and lesser-known works composed by Greek songwriter Attik (Kleon Triantafyllou, 1885-1944). Christodoulou will be joined on stage by singers Andriana Babali and Polyxeni Karakoglou on Friday, and by mezzo Maria Vlachopoulou and vocalist Anastasia Spirou on Saturday. Shows take place at 9.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros. Running parallel with the concerts is an exhibition of previously unseen objects and archival material relating to Attik which goes on display at the Ianos art space from January 21 to February 2.

