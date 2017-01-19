Police arrest father of infants abandoned on Patra street

One of three little girls found abandoned on the street in Patra, western Greece, on Sunday, is seen Thursday crawling up the side of a cot in the city’s Karamandaneio Children’s Hospital. The girls, aged from 7 months to 3 years old, were spotted by a resident. Later Thursday, police said they had arrested an Albanian man believed to be the children’s father and were seeking their mother. The exact circumstances of the children’s abandonment were unclear. They were said to be in good health and to bear no signs of physical abuse. [Yiota Korbaki/ANA-MPA]