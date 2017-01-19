UN envoy cites progress in talks about Cyprus

Diplomats meeting at a Swiss resort to try to hammer out a settlement for the reunification of Cyprus made progress Thursday, wrapping up their talks a day early, according to the United Nations envoy for the Cyprus problem, Espen Barth Eide.

“The working group... successfully completed the mandate entrusted to it.Namely identifying specific questions related to the issue of security and guarantees and the instruments needed to address them,” Eide said.

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos met Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during an official visit to Nicosia Thursday.