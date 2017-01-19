The 23.7 percent year-on-year increase of insurance activity in November constitutes a clear sign of Greeks’ shift toward private insurance in view of the problems in the social security system and public healthcare. It is also a sign of change in the climate of the insurance market from its negative past.



Data from the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies (EAEE) show the trend, which started in mid-2016, has contained the negative course of previous months so that the first 11 months of last year posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in premiums and a 2.3 percent rise in general insurance policies.

This positive course is estimated to have continued in December, leading to a positive result for the entire 2016.

