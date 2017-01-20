Registered unemployed rises in December by nearly 25,000 people

The number of unemployed people registered with Greece’s Manpower Organization (OAED) came to 1,072,652 in December, showing a rise of 24,991 from the same month in 2015, when they came to 1,047,661.

Monthly data published by OAED the number of registered unemployed seeking employment but also those who stated that they are not looking for work rose by 6,236 in December compared with the previous month.

The number of long-term unemployed came to 452,641 in the last month of 2016, constituting 42.10 percent of total registered unemployed people. Those receiving benefits from OAED, meanwhile, came to 184,662, or 17.21 percent of the unemployed people on the organization’s list in December.

Women continue to lead the ranks of the unemployed, as, at 661,528 they represented 60 percent of OEAD’s members in December.