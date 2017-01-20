1000mods | Athens | January 21

Greek stoner rock band 1000mods, from Chiliomodi in the Peloponnese, will be performing songs from their new album “Repeated Exposure To…” at Piraeus 117 Academy in Kerameikos, central Athens, on Saturday, January 21. The opening act, Thessaloniki-based psychedelic rock band Naxatras, will take the stage at 8.30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros in advance, 14 euros at the door on the day. For bookings, call 210.360.8366 or visit www.ticketpro.gr or www.tickethouse.gr.

Piraeus 117 Academy, 117 Pireos, Kerameikos, tel 210.882.0426