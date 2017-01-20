Girl Power | Athens | January 21, 22, 28 & 29

The Exile Room NGO will be holding a series of workshops at its downtown Athens headquarters on January 21, 22, 28 and 29 to teach young women aged 14-17 the basics of documentary filmmaking. The workshops are part of a program called “Girl Power,” which includes screenings of docs about female empowerment, with the next showing scheduled for Thursday, January 26. At the “Girls Make Films” workshops, experts Valerie Kontakos (director/producer), Anneta Papathansiou (actor/director), Ioanna Giakoumatou (audiovisual arts teacher) and Christina Pitouli (director/sound engineer) will acquaint aspiring young filmmakers with the equipment, techniques and theories of the documentary genre. Admission to the four-hour workshops is free of charge, though there is a limit on participant numbers so priority coupons need to be obtained in advance at workshops.exile@gmail.com or by calling 210.322.3395 (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily).

Exile Room, 12 Athinas, 3rd Floor, www.exileroom.gr