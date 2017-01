Vintage clothes sellers, fashion and jewelry designers, artists, homeware designers, photographers and food producers come together for a great big sale at the Meet Market bazaar this weekend, hosted by cafe-bar Kinono. The event features over 30 stalls, while there will be DJs manning the decks and mixologists at the cocktail bar. Admission is free of charge.

Kinono, 48 Falirou & Markou Botsari, Koukaki, tel 211.408.6826