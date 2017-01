Buba Bistrot Exotique in the northern suburb of Kifissia – specializing in sophisticated Asian street food – is relaunching its Sunday Never Sleeps series of events. This weekend it is hosting a live gig by Matoula Zamani, a singer known for her energy and sense of humor. The show starts at 6.30 p.m. and admission is free.

Buba, 4 Papadiamanti, Kifissia, tel 210.623.1151