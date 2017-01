The PHILPA Friends of Classic Cars club will be holding its annual display of vintage cars and motorcycles at the Panathenaic (Kallimarmaro) Stadium on Sunday, January 22. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans will be able to inspect the vehicles inside and out, chat with their owners and mingle with like-minded souls, free of charge.

Kallimarmaro Stadium, Vassileos Constantinou & Irodotou Attikou