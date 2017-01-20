Olympiakos lends Elabdellaoui to Marco Silva's Hull City

Norway defender Omar Elabdellaoui is rejoining his former club boss Marco Silva at Premier League struggler Hull City on loan from Olympiakos Piraeus.

The Greek side, who was managed by Silva until June last year, confirmed the move on its website on Friday.

Hull is 18th in the Premier League and level on points with 17th-placed Crystal Palace.

Portuguese Silva took over at Hull on January 5.



[Reuters]