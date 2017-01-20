Two in custody over Crete murder

The 33-year-old business partner of a 39-year-old man who was murdered last week in the area of Rodias near Iraklio on Crete, was remanded in custody Friday, along with another suspect, 25, who was nabbed on Thursday.

Both suspects denied having any connection with the murder of the businessman, who was found dead on January 10 outside his car near a creek, five days after he was reported missing.

The 30-year-old girlfriend of the 33-year-old suspect was granted conditional release yesterday on bail of 5,000 euros.