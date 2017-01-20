Man, 46, charged with raping daughter, friend

Police in Patra, western Greece, arrested a 46-year-old man Friday on charges he repeatedly raped his teenage daughter and her female friend, and for molesting a young male.

According to police, the incidents took place from September to December in 2015.

His daughter was 16, her friend was 14, while the male, who was from Romania, was 18.

The suspect, who has had run-ins with the law over similar charges in the past, also faces charges of trying to lure teenagers over the internet.

Has was remanded in custody and will appear before a Patra magistrate.