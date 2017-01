A 54-year-old man was extradited to Greece from Cyprus to face trial for unpaid debts worth 500 million euros, authorities said Friday.

The extradition request was submitted five years ago when he fled to Cyprus.

The suspect, a merchant, has been remanded in custody in Thessaloniki.

According to reports, he has been convicted in absentia more than 50 times for unpaid debt concerning mainly value-added tax.