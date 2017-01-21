A lack of respect

The disruption caused by the changes introduced to the social security of the country’s self-employed professionals – due to the government’s inept handling of such an important issue – is unprecedented.

Equally unnerving is the lack of any semblance of preparation on the part of the country’s leftist-led coalition, which swept to power two years ago on a progressive platform professing meritocracy and an intent on finally putting Greece’s troubled house in order. But none of the pledges for a new beginning has come to fruition.

It is no wonder, and no coincidence, that Greek businesses and workers have essentially been left in the lurch.

This is an unacceptable situation that demonstrates clearly that no thought or preparation goes into anything. It also shows a monumental and humiliating indifference to the country’s increasingly disillusioned and demoralized citizens who voted SYRIZA into office with the hope of change, which never came.