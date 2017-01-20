MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Fire service workers take to streets of Athens

TAGS: Protest

Members of the Greek fire service took part in a demonstration in central Athens Friday, demanding new hirings and better working conditions. "We do not have the luxury of sitting back and watching a gloomy future stretch out before us," the union representing Greek fire service workers said in a statement, bemoaning the impact of austerity on livelihoods. The firemen were backed by the union representing Greek police officers, which called on the government to guarantee members of Greece’s security services job security. [ANA-MPA]

Online

ARCHIVE

 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.