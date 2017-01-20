Fire service workers take to streets of Athens

Members of the Greek fire service took part in a demonstration in central Athens Friday, demanding new hirings and better working conditions. "We do not have the luxury of sitting back and watching a gloomy future stretch out before us," the union representing Greek fire service workers said in a statement, bemoaning the impact of austerity on livelihoods. The firemen were backed by the union representing Greek police officers, which called on the government to guarantee members of Greece’s security services job security. [ANA-MPA]