ATHEX: Week shaves 2 pct off index

This time the main index of the Greek stock market lost its grip on the 640-point level on Friday, posting losses of just over half a percentage point at the end of the session on prolonged uncertainty regarding the completion of the second bailout review and the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the Greek program.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 639.16 points, shedding 0.52 percent from Thursday’s 642.51 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.92 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.66 percent to close at 1,712.90 points, while small-caps expanded 0.76 percent.

The banks index dropped for a sixth consecutive session, by 0.90 percent, recording weekly losses of 6.32 percent. Eurobank was the only core lender to see its stock grow, by 0.64 percent, as Piraeus conceded 1.52 percent, National fell 1.25 percent and Alpha lost 1.09 percent.

In total 49 stocks grew, 52 shrank and 20 stayed put.

Turnover came to 38.1 million euros, up from Thursday’s 27.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell 0.51 percent to close at 69.77 points.