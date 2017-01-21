Maria Sakkari bid farewell to the Australian Open on Saturday succumbing to in-form Croatian Mirjana Lucic Baroni in the third round of the Grand Slam tournament.

The 20-year-old Greek champion won the first set 6-3 but lost the other two 6-2, 6-3 to bow out of Melbourne after reaching the third round for the first time in her career.

Her advance to the last 16 of the women’s singles draw is certain to boost her WTA rating, after breaking into the top-100 just a few months ago.