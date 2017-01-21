Web addiction on the increase among young Greeks

Internet addiction is a growing phenomenon among Greek children and teenagers, experts warn, adding that the disorder has been expanding to younger age groups.

“More than 40 percent of the 1,800 calls we received last year were about signs of addictive behavior. There is a clear increasing trend,” Giorgos Kormas, in charge of the helpline set up by the

Greek awareness center Saferinternet.gr that is co-financed by the European Commission, told Kathimerini.

Experts say the symptoms of overuse used to affect internet users over the age of 14. “Now the disorder is common among pupils in the fifth or sixth year of primary school,” Kormas said.

The Greek helpline last year received the highest number of calls among its EU counterparts.