Women push back against new US president

A group of women hold a banner outside the US Embassy in Athens on Saturday, in support of the Women’s March on Washington following the election of Donald Trump as US president. Similar protest rallies were held in more than 30 countries around the world in defense of press freedom and women’s and human rights. Trump’s pre-election campaign was regarded by many to have alienated a large section of the female population and he has been criticized for his aggressive behavior toward his rival Hillary Clinton. [EPA]