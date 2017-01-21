Patra man, 22, found hanged on his balcony
A 22-year-old student hung himself from a fourth-floor apartment balcony in Patra, in the Peloponnese, on Saturday, in an apparent suicide.
According to reports, a neighbor saw the man, who was hanging from the awning’s metal frame from a belt attached to his neck, and notified the authorities.
The identity of the victim has not been made public. Authorities are investigating the incident.