MONDAY

The governing board of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) meets to discuss its proposals for easing the Greek debt.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanatidis will participate in the 2nd Union for the Mediterranean Regional Forum in Barcelona. To Tuesday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its road freight transport report for 2015.

A one-day master class titled “The Advantage – Why Organizational Health Trumps Everything Else in Business” takes place at Electra Palace Athens (18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou), from 9 a.m. (Info: 210.661.7777, akatsoulieri.korre@boussias.com)

TUESDAY

Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas begins a tour of western Macedonia. To Wednesday.

The Small Enterprises Institute of the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (IME GSEVEE) will hold a press conference to present its annual income survey for 2016 at 11 a.m. at the GSEVEE auditorium (46 Aristotelous, Athens).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its December data on new residential construction material prices.

Athens-listed company Kri Kri will hold an extraordinary general meeting.

WEDNESDAY

The Eurobank Group will present a new publication titled “Hellenic Postbank: Constant Contribution to Greek Society,” starting at 1 p.m. at the Bodossaki Foundation (5 Souri, Syntagma, Athens).

THURSDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos is scheduled to take part in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will host a press conference on the occasion of the presentation of its report on the Greek economy for the fourth quarter of 2016, at 1 p.m.

The Representation of the European Commission in Cyprus holds a public discussion titled “Cyprus in the Internet Age: European Digital Market and Development” in Larnaca, with the participation of Commissioner for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip. To Friday.

The Leadership Section of the Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) continues its Leadership Breakfast Series. Dimitris Mavros of MRB Hellas will deliver a talk titled “Customer Relations: Bring Innovation to Your Customer Experience” at Electra Palace Athens (18-20 Navarchou Nikodimou), from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Info: 210.211.1000, leadership@eede.gr)

FRIDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos participates in the ECOFIN meeting of the council of European Union economy and finance ministers in Brussels.

The Economist’s The World in 2017 Gala Dinner Athens is taking place at the Athenaeum InterContinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou), from 5.30 p.m., featuring New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou. (Info: 210.940.8750, info@hazliseconomist.com)

The 4th Expotrof food and drink exhibition opens at the Olympic Fencing Center at Elliniko. To January 30. (Info: expotrof.gr)

The Mostra Rota & Gift Show, featuring homeware, gifts, bijoux and accessories, and the Athens Fashion Trade Show open at the Metropolitan Expo center next to Athens Airport. To January 30. (Info: www.mostrarota-giftshow.gr)

The 3rd Panhellenic Information and Communication Media Law Conference gets under way at the Legal Library (23 Mavromichali, Athens). To Saturday. (Info: www.nb.org)

SATURDAY

The 8th Fashion Expo opens at the Mediterranean Exhibition Center (MEC) at Paeania, eastern Attica. To January 30. (Info: 210.862.3220, www.fashionexpo.gr)