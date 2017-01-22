Olympiakos needs 10 wins from its 13 remaining games in the Super League to mathematically clinch its seventh consecutive title after downing second-placed Xanthi at home on Saturday.

The Reds needed an own goal by Stratos Svarnas on the 48th and a header by Giorgos Manthatis in injury time to beat Xanthi 2-0 and stretch their lead at the top to 11 points. However their rather poor performances in previous games had their fans jeer manager Paulo Bento.

Xanthi is now joined in second by Panionios. The consistent Nea Smyrni club defeated Panetolikos 2-0 on Saturday, goals coming from Spyros Risvanis and Nikos Katharios.

Panathinaikos dropped to fourth being once again unable to win away from home. On Sunday evening it drew 1-1 at Kerkyra as it gave away an early lead from a Marcus Berg goal when Denis Epstein equalized for the islanders.

AEK was much more convincing in its first game with Manolo Jimenez on its bench and downed Asteras Tripolis 2-0 in Athens, having Tomas Pekhart and Petros Mantalos on target.

In other weekend games, Veria snatched a precious point (1-1) at Iraklis in the relegation battle that took place at Thessaloniki on Saturday, Levadiakos drew 1-1 with Atromitos, and Larissa shared a goalless draw with Platanias in an ill-tempered encounter.

On Monday PAS Giannina hosts PAOK, with the winner of the game rising above AEK to the fifth spot.