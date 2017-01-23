Athens’s Monastiraki ISAP station closed on Tuesday, Wednesday

The downtown Athens station of Monastiraki, which serves as a central connection between the metro and the ISAP electric railway, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The station will be closed as transport authorities install turnstiles to prevent fare dodging, but this will only affect the service of ISAP and not of the metro’s Line 3. ISAP trains will pass through the station but without stopping.

Commuters are advised to use Syntagma, Omonia or Attiki to make their connections.