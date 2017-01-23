Emirates launching new Newark, NJ, service via Athens

Emirates on Monday announced that it will be launching a new daily service from Dubai to Newark Liberty International Airport via Athens on March 12.

Emirates already has four daily flights to New York’s JFK and hopes to strengthen its connection with the American metropolis with the new daily service, while also providing a direct link between Athens and the United States.

“The Greek Government and Athens International Airport approached Emirates some time ago to consider serving the route between Athens and New York,” Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said in an announcement on Monday. “After careful review, Emirates concluded that extending one of our Dubai-Athens flights to Newark would be commercially and operationally feasible. We are pleased to be able to help meet a strong consumer need long neglected by other airlines, and we would like to thank the authorities and our partners in both the US and Greece for their support of the new route.”

“I would like to thank Emirates for having positively considered our request to launch a new Emirates itinerary connecting Dubai with New York via Athens all year round,” Greek Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura said in response to the announcement. “This strategic choice substantially supports our efforts at the Ministry of Tourism to enhance the already increasing flow of visitors to Greece from the United States and the UAE on a yearly basis, traveling either for leisure or business purposes.”