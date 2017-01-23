‘Wandering’ Patra tots in legal limbo

Three young girls found wandering the streets of the western port city of Patra last week find themselves in legal limbo, as there are no records of their birth or family connections.

A Patra news site on Monday reported that the two toddlers and a 7-month-old baby believed to be their sister will have to remain in the care of a local children’s hospital until they are formally registered and can be taken on by a specialized charity or adoption agency.

The children were rescued by a resident who saw them wandering around a city street last week without a chaperone. Police inquiries have turned up a man who says he is their father, but DNA tests are being conducted to confirm his claims in the absence of any legal documentation.

The case prompted an intervention from a Supreme Court prosecutor, who has demanded that all efforts are made to place the children in specialized care.