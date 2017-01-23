Athenians & Parisians | Athens | January 24 - March 31

Coming in the wake of his breakout show at the Benaki Museum, a spectacular collection of previously stowed-away black-and-white photographs taken in still-divided Europe in the late 1980s, Constantinos Pittas returns with a spin-off exhibition at the French Institute in Athens showcasing a selection of images captured during the same period in the Greek and French capitals. The exhibition, which opens at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, is taking place on the sidelines of the upcoming GR80s exhibition at the Technopolis cultural complex, which aspires to provide a political, social and cultural anatomy of Greece in the 1980s.

