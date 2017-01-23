Raed Yassin | Athens | To March 4

Lebanese artist Raed Yassin presents “The Future Is Nostalgic,” a solo show investigating the themes of personal and collective memory through the notion of desire as expressed in pop culture and mainstream slang, at Kalfayan Galleries in Athens through March 4. Opening hours are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kalfayan, 11 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 210.721.7679, www.kalfayangalleries.com