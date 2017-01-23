Greek central bank reports drop in 2016 profit

The Bank of Greece reported 2016 full-year profit of 1.09 billion euros, down from 1.16 billion euros a year ago.

The central bank said that 1.08 billion euros will be transferred to the Greek government in accordance with the bank’s statute.

Total net income from monetary policy, emergency liquidity assistance, interest on its portfolios, commissions and domestic and foreign operations dropped 9 percent to 1.73 billion euros, the bank said.

[Reuters]