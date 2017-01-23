Greece's Supreme Court chief slams union

Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou on Monday hit back at criticism leveled at her by the union of Greek judges and prosecutors over her latest initiative to extend the age limit for judges beyond the current maximum of 67 years.

In a statement last week, the union referred to “unconstitutional initiatives that harm the integrity of the judiciary and its functionaries.”

Hitting back on Monday, Thanou slammed the union for admonishing Supreme Court judges and attempting to intervene in their decisions.

Thanou is to convene the Supreme Court’s administrative plenary session on Thursday to discuss the issue.

At 66, Thanou would be obliged to retire this year under the current provisions of the Constitution.