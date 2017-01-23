Teen held over death of boy, 6

Police in Komotini, northern Greece, on Monday detained a 15-year-old member of the local Roma community after he allegedly admitted to killing a 6-year-old boy who went missing from a Roma settlement on Sunday night.

The youth led investigators to the body of the 6-year-old at a derelict house, according to local reports which said the boy had been bound hand and foot.

Marks on the boy’s body suggested that he was suffocated but a local coroner was expected to determine the exact cause of his death.

According to sources, the 15-year-old suspect has been previously accused of the attempted rape of a minor.