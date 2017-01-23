Farmers gun their engines, threatening major protests

Farmers from Tyrnavos and Elassona in central Greece are seen driving their tractors along the stretch of national highway connecting Larissa and Kozani on Monday. Unions representing farmers are to decide this week on how to ratchet up their protests against increases in taxes, gas prices and social security contributions. Tractors were rolled out onto other parts of the country’s road network too as unions vowed to hold forceful and prolonged action to protest the impact of the government’s austerity program. [ANA-MPA]