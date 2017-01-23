New boys Promitheas gave a real scare to Panathinaikos on Saturday before the Greens emerged victorious from a tricky clash in Patra for the Basket League, to stay one point behind unbeaten leader Olympiakos one week before hosting the Reds.

Promitheas led twice by 11 points over a depleted and tired Panathinaikos (that did not return at all to Athens after its Euroleague visit to Turkey on Thursday), yet the experienced visitors overturned their 50-39 deficit for a 72-69 victory in the end.

Olympiakos, on the other hand, strolled to an 85-62 home win over Korivos Amaliadas on Sunday retaining its perfect record intact, ahead of a week with two Euroleague games for each of Greece’s representatives in the competition, and a Panathinaikos vs Olympiakos league clash on January 30.

PAOK fought off the strong resistance of bottom club Doxa Lefkadas to win 84-67 as the islanders crumbled in the end. PAOK has now caught up with Aris in fourth, as its Thessaloniki rival suffered a 78-62 reverse at Trikala.

AEK stayed third downing Apollon Patras 88-69 at home, but there were important away wins for Kolossos Rhodes at Rethymno (83-77), and for Lavrio at Kymi (86-81) that has placed Lavrio in eighth to stake a claim for a play-off spot.