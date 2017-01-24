The volume of electronic transactions is by no means where it should be, and providing incentives for its expansion is key.



Any such measures should in fact be accompanied by the introduction of electronic invoices, that is if the Greek authorities are serious about clamping down on rampant tax evasion in the country.



The issuing of e-invoices would also help stop fake invoicing scams, which is a big problem.



As always, the changes are being resisted by small and big interests alike. But the government must not drag its feet any longer.