ATHEX: All quiet on the trading front ahead of Eurogroup

Traders showed on Monday they are not willing to make any major moves before Thursday’s Eurogroup meeting, with stocks showing hardly any movement at the start of the week, and trading volume falling even lower than on previous days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 639.27 points, adding just 0.02 percent to Friday’s 639.16 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.01 percent to close at 1,713.05 points.

Banks suffered a 0.72 percent drop as Eurobank fell 1.11 percent, Piraeus conceded 1.03 percent, National shrank 0.84 percent and Alpha gave up 0.55 percent.

Aegean Air increased 2.28 percent and Jumbo rose 1.97 percent, while Titan Cement dropped 2.31 percent and Motor Oil slid 1.17 percent.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 50 took losses and 17 stayed unchanged.

Turnover came to 22.3 million euros, down from Friday’s 38.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.77 percent to close at 70.31 points.