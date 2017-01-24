Prosecutor to examine Golden Dawn raid on Perama school

The Piraeus prosecutor’s office on Tuesday was examining a case file against neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn over a raid on a primary school in the suburb of Perama last week.

The raid was led by prominent Golden Dawn MP Yiannis Lagos and was in protest at plans to admit 25 children from a refugee and migrant camp at nearby Schisto as part of the government’s program to induct young migrants into the public education system.

A prosecutor has questioned five people so far, ANA-MPA reported, including two police officers on guard duty that have been accused of not doing enough to prevent the Golden Dawn group from entering school grounds.

According to the news agency, none of the five witnesses want to press charges, but it will be up to judicial authorities to decide whether there are grounds for criminal prosecution, as other witnesses at the scene and video footage suggested that Golden Dawn’s supporters used violence against teachers and parents supporting the plan.