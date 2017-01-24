No garbage collection in Athens from Friday to Sunday

There will be no garbage collection in the Greek capital from Friday through Sunday, as municipal sanitation workers embark on a three-day strike.

Workers at the Municipality of Athens are protesting poor working conditions, saying that they are exposed to injury and disease as they lack basic essentials like overalls, gloves and safety protocols.

For the duration of the strike, residents and businesses are advised to limit their waste and store their garbage bags on their balconies until collection trucks hit the streets again on Monday.