Death of 6-year-old boy due to strangulation in sexual assault

A coroner on Tuesday concluded that a 6-year-old boy found dead in an abandoned house in Komotini, northern Greece, was sexually assaulted before he was strangled to death.

The boy, who was deaf and whose family lives in a Roma community camp near the site where he was killed, was reported missing on Sunday. His body was discovered on Monday, with abrasions and bruises around the face and neck.

A 15-year-old fellow Roma boy – also deaf – has been arrested after allegedly confessing to the crime. Police said the teenager had been accused of attempted rape of a minor in the past.