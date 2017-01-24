Respected director, academic Spyros Evangelatos dies

Athens Academy laureate, respected stage director and academic Spyros Evangelatos has died in Athens at the age of 77.

The son of composer Antiochos Evangelatos and harpist Xenia Bourexaki, Evangelatos held degrees from the Athens University School of Philosophy, the Greek National Theater’s Academy and from the University of Vienna, among other academic distinctions, which culminated with him being named president of the Athens Academy in 2013.

Over the course of his lengthy career, Evangelatos served in top administrative positions at the National Theater of Northern Greece, the Greek National Opera and the Theater Studies Department of Athens University, among others, and was awarded the Order of the Phoenix medal for his contribution to the arts.

He was the founder of the Amphi-Theater company, which he closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties, and gave his final performance last summer at the Herod Atticus Theater, where his staging of Giorgos Mormoris’s “Amyntas” earned him a standing ovation.

He is survived by his children, Antiochos and Katerina.