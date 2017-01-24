Independent MP Iason Fotilas joins ND’s ranks

An independent lawmaker voted into Parliament with centrist To Potami joined the ranks on conservative New Democracy on Tuesday, boosting the opposition party’s share of the 300-seat Parliament to 76 seats.

New Democracy, Iason Fotilas said, “is a force that continues to represent a fundamental factor in the country’s European and democratic future.”

“It is a force that guarantees national unity on the basis of truth, in contrast to the division of citizens so systematically cultivated by SYRIZA and ANEL,” Fotilas said, referring to the ruling leftist party and it coalition partner, Independent Greeks.

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed the MP to his party’s ranks and informed Parliament of the development.