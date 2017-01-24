Don Juan | Athens | January 25 - February 19

The Onassis Cultural Center presents Moliere’s “Don Juan” in a new production by Michail Marmarinos, which adds fragments from other versions of the legend. The cast is led by Haris Frangoulis as Don Juan, Elena Mavridou as Donna Elvira and Yiannis Vogiatzis as Dom Carlos. Performances run from Wednesday, January 25, to Sunday, February 19. Admission ranges from 7 to 25 euros (special rates for students, the unemployed and group reservations). Shows start at 8.30 p.m.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr