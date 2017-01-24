GR80s | Athens | January 25 - March 12

The Technopolis cultural complex in central Athens presents “GR80s,” a journey taking viewers back to Greece of the 1980s, the era of shoulder pads, Walkmans and Greece’s national basketball team earning its first European Cup. The show, which opens on Wednesday, January 25, and runs through March 12, features more than 4,000 exhibits exploring the era’s aesthetics both in private and public life. For more on the exhibition, visit www.technopolis-athens.com.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, tel 210.346.1589