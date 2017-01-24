Two Greek filmmakers headed to the Oscars

Yorgos Lanthimos’s dystopian drama “The Lobster” was nominated on Tuesday in the Best Original Screenplay category of the 89th Oscars, making it the second time the 43-year-old filmmaker looks forward to bringing home one of the coveted gold statuettes.

The award-winning filmmaker is joined in the ranks of Oscar hopefuls by another Greek, Daphne Matziaraki, whose “4.1 Miles” was selected for the Best Short Documentary category.

“The Lobster” stars Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz as two people looking for love in a world where you are turned into an animal if you fail to make a romantic attachment.

This is Lanthimos’s second Oscar nomination after his “Dogtooth” vied for Best Foreign Language Film in 2011.

Matziaraki’s portrait of a coast guard grappling with the refugee crisis on the Greek island of Lesvos, meanwhile, has already won the top prize in the Academy’s “Student Oscars” in Los Angeles in September.