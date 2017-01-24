He was 14 years old when he left his village in Epirus in northwestern Greece and joined the Hellenic Naval Academy. It was the first time he saw the sea. He went on to serve on anti-torpedo, anti-mine and water-carrying craft. The conditions of service on the first ships he was posted to determined the rest of his life. “The chemotherapy is like being dumped from a plane onto rocks – excruciating pain,” he says.

The retired navy officer wishes to remain anonymous. (Photo: Enri Canaj)

In 2004 he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and in 2009 with lung cancer. “The doctors told me it was largely due to inhalation of fumes from toxic paints and the asbestos,” the 63-year-old navy pensioner says.

He asks that his name not be published because he doesn’t want all of his acquaintances to know about his illness. He hopes the cancer will stabilize. He has regular checkups every six months and breathing is a chore as he’s already had his right lung removed.

It was 1972 when he found himself, along with other Greek naval officers, in San Diego in the USA to take delivery of the Kountouriotis. The destroyer formerly called USS Rupertus (DD-851) had fought in Korea and Vietnam before coming into Greek hands, as was the case with other such vessels that were part of American aid in the 1950s-70s period. The ship needed extensive repairs.