Greek Education Minister Costas Gavroglou on Tuesday sought to distance the ministry from comments made by his alternate, Costas Zouraris, who called for the children of refugees to attend private schools paid for by the Greek state and European Union funds.

Gavroglou, who was reportedly annoyed at his alternate, said Zouraris’s remarks did not reflect the ministry’s policies.

“These are Zouraris’s personal views,” he said.