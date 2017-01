London-based METKA EGN, a Mytilineos Group subsidiary, announced it has signed a contract with UK company Noriker Power Limited aimed at the creation of an innovative power production unit with a capacity of 20 megawatts.

This will include a major installation for the storage of energy in batteries that will offer fast frequency response services for the UK market.

This builds on the experience METKA EGN has gained through the successful implementation of the Oriana project in Puerto Rico for Sonnedix, representing one of the world’s largest solar PV power plants with battery storage integration.

The value of the contract exceeds 60 million euros.

METKA EGN also signed contracts for other projects, the majority of which concern solar photovoltaic power plants in the UK; six of them are with Lightsource and Canadian Solar, both existing clients.