Worrying ambition
The proposal that the age limit for Greek judges be extended beyond the current maximum of 67 years is clearly at odds with the Constitution. The government was right to reject it.
The people who represent such important and sensitive institutions should evaluate the cost of similar proposals. The impression given by the country’s judicial system is deeply problematic. A decision to give up this worrying ambition can only do good.