Athens-listed Viohalco group is in the final stage of talks for the acquisition of PepsiCo-Ivi’s central plant at Oinofyta in Viotia, which ceased production on October 30.

The country’s biggest mining company is interested in the PepsiCo-Ivi plant for its Elval subsidiary, whose factory is in the broader region and could utilize the local PepsiCo subsidiary’s property to expand its operations.

Talks between the two sides, Kathimerini understands, are nearing completion and a deal is expected in the coming weeks.

PepsiCo-Ivi’s former production plant launched operations in 1998. It covers more than 80,000 square meters and its built installations extend to 16,000 sq.m., including large storage spaces. Before ending its operations the unit employed a total of 65 people.

Elval, which was absorbed by Viohalco and delisted from the Athens Exchange on February 26 last year, is an essentially exporting company in the aluminium market. Its made-to-order aluminium profiles are sold to vehicle companies such as BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar and Land Rover.